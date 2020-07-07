As I See It: OSU must disarm its police force

Oregon’s universities aren’t free from institutional racism, as we were reminded in June 2018 when two campus police officers killed Jason Washington, an African-American man who was trying to break up a fight outside a sports bar near Portland State University. What punishments did these officers receive following the killing? They were placed on paid administrative leave and, when they could have been brought to court, a grand jury decided not to indict them. This scandal should’ve had a major impact on how Oregon’s universities viewed on-campus policing. It didn’t.

While the city of Corvallis is making attempts to ameliorate racial bias in policing by unanimously approving to spend up to $150,000 on a bias response program, no such efforts have been announced by OSU since the Board of Trustees voted earlier this year to hire a police force. It shouldn’t go unmentioned that students didn’t have much of a say in this decision and will likely be the ones suffering the consequences if something were to go wrong. Like back in October of 2019, when an African-American student was arrested after a police officer stopped her for riding her bicycle down the wrong side of the road not far from OSU’s campus. Given that more and more people are finally being made aware of the prevalence of racist police practices and police brutality, the university needs to be taking steps to eliminate the chances of this being carried out by OSU police.