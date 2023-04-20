In 2012, the first high-profile wildlife underpass was installed on Highway 97 at Lava Butte, south of Bend.

Several wildlife-oriented organizations formed coalitions to advance a common cause. Hunter conservation-oriented groups, such as the Oregon Hunters Association and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, have been joined by such groups as the Oregon Natural Desert Association and Defenders of Wildlife with a common goal of improving highway safety for animals and people.

Hunter conservationist groups were prominent partners with wildlife and highway agencies in the early successes on Central Oregon’s Highway 97, a major barrier to large ungulate migrations between winter and summer herd ranges for mule deer and elk.

Following the success on Highway 97, advocacy has expanded to include several high-priority wildlife-vehicle collision hotspots across Oregon while enlisting additional wildlife protection groups.

Sadly, Oregon is far behind most Western states in the most successful wildlife-vehicle collision reduction solution, wildlife-friendly highway underpasses and overpasses. Utah and California have 50 wildlife crossings each, Colorado 65 and Nevada 23. Oregon has five, with active planning efforts on five to 10 additional high-priority wildlife-vehicle collision hotspot improvement sites in the works.

The good news is Rep. Ken Helm has introduced HB 2999, helping with identification, planning, designing and funding under- or over-crossings on our major highways. HB 2999 has broad bipartisan support and, if approved, will add $5 million in state funding, complementing 2022’s HB 4140’s $7 million. There is also broad public support across rural and urban Oregon.

A 2020 poll found that 86% of Oregon voters favor constructing more wildlife crossings, and 75% support increased funding for this purpose.

This may sound like a lot of money, but the need is much higher. A relatively simple Highway 97 underpass with required directional wildlife fencing in flat terrain near Gilchrist was completed last year at a cost of $2 million. A proposed pair of overpasses spanning Interstate 5 between Ashland and the California border carries a minimum estimate of $25 million.

The construction and partial funding of those installations were both made possible by coalitions of nonprofit agencies, wildlife conservation, public safety highway agencies and legislative efforts. Financial support comes from many sources, including highly competitive grant proposals using matching state/private local funds to leverage federal dollars, such as the federal wildlife crossing pilot program. Oregon’s competition for federal funding can benefit from prioritizing projects.

Beyond the obvious improvement in wildlife and human driver safety, are these expenditures a good idea? Wildlife crossings give annual benefits of $250,000 to $443,000 dollars per installation, based on 2022 research.

Medical expenses, vehicle repairs and lost wildlife values cost an average per collision of just under $17,000 per wildlife-vehicle collision for deer and just under $57,000 per wildlife-vehicle collision for elk. That’s a total of cost over $90 million annually on only these two species.

Further, these statistics reflect only approximately one-third of wildlife-vehicle collisions on Oregon Department of Transportation highways alone. Oregon’s many county, municipal and other roads are not included in the wildlife-vehicle collision data. Research also shows the over- and underpasses serve multiple species, from birds and rodents to bear and livestock.

Now is the right time to remind our state legislative leaders of the need for more wildlife crossings in Oregon, and ask for their support of HB 2999.