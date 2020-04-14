As I See It: Oregon elections on track

The more than 40% of Oregonians who are not affiliated with a political party or are registered with a minor party (Constitution, Independent, Libertarian, Pacific Green, Progressive, Working Families) will receive a ballot that includes only nonpartisan offices. In the May primary, only registered Republicans will be able to vote to choose their nominees for partisan offices, and only registered Democrats will be able to vote to choose their nominees for partisan offices. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that political parties get to decide who votes in their primaries, so those 1.2 million of you registered as not being affiliated with a political party or registered with a minor party will not have candidates for president or any partisan office on your May primary ballot. This is not a mistake. You will have them on your Nov. 3 general election ballot.