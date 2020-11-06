As I See It: Open letter to a grumpy neighbor

You could have reached out to me.

After all, when you called 911 to lodge your complaint, you knew my address.

When I received a visit by Corvallis police (a stellar law enforcement professional) I was told that the caller was anonymous. I don’t know who you are.

Nonetheless, I do know that you’re a neighbor, someone within earshot of the music.

If you had initiated a connection, I would have invited you to share a socially distanced cup of coffee or the refreshment of your choice on my back patio.

It would have been an opportunity for me to understand your perspective and, conversely, for you to learn my story. We could have had a meaningful conversation.

You would have discovered that, like most small businesses, my mobile DJ service suffered from the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Weddings were canceled and events were scrapped as Oregon imposed limits on large gatherings.

It was in this climate of pandemic bleakness that I entertained our neighborhood for the first time on Sunday, March 29, with a 2-minute and 38-second song from my garage, “Manila Waltz” by cellist Gideon Freudmann.