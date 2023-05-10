Dear Voter,

Please join me in voting “Yes” on Measure 2-140.

In prior years I was a “No.” Today I am a “Yes.” Why? Two reasons: a systems approach by the county, and the state of our jail.

Unlike prior attempts, this bond ($110 million) integrates with a larger Justice System Improvement Program whose objective is to achieve a justice system that reflects community’s values and tackles key challenges of homelessness, mental health and safety.

I toured the jail circa 1976 and learned how the jail fails everyone — the person in crisis, the sheriff’s staff and our community. I learned that greater than 30% in our jail suffer mental health issues but can’t receive in-custody treatment due to the jail’s outdated design and evolving regulations. I observed the tight space jail staff work within, and the poor state of electrical and plumbing systems.

I learned how we spend $1.2 million a year to outsource 50% of our jail beds because the jail was built for a county population half of what it is today. This expensive practice takes people away from their support systems, another burden for a person in crisis.

I reviewed the County Criminal Justice System Assessment (January 2019). I learned the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and the Corvallis Police Department have shared the same building for 30 years.

As our community has grown, this space has not, resulting in an inefficient patchwork of resources across the county and a work environment that has a backlog of safety updates.

Equally concerning, I learned the sheriff's current emergency response center is outdated and resides in a basement prone to flooding.

Bond Measure 2-140 would address both of these sorely neglected components of our justice system.

Critics say this measure costs too much. I disagree. We are here because we have deferred this situation for years. Our current model is inefficient, broken and, by definition, costly. So yes, there is a cost. The majority of my property tax bill (60%) supports education (Corvallis School District, Linn-Benton Community College).

The balance goes to general county services. Measure 2-140 will tip this balance 3%, adding about 45 cents per day to my property taxes. I welcome a bond that addresses needs of a different demographic in our community — people in crisis and those who serve them.

Critics say this measure doesn’t allocate enough for mental health and homelessness. But a modern jail with transitional capabilities working in tandem with the Mental Health Crisis Center and a Homeless Navigation Center (all part of the larger Justice System Improvement Program) does.

Critics say the county should go back to the drawing board. But won’t we be here again in five years?

The county has undertaken a comprehensive and collaborative approach. It has been resourceful in securing multiple funding streams (county, state, federal) to achieve this endeavor. The county has invited the public to participate along the way, tacking with that input.

And it is reassuring to see that organizations with expertise in homelessness and mental health are strong supporters of this measure. We have a plan that considers the many elements of our justice system. Let’s give this a chance and move ahead.

Measure 2-140 is just one leg of the stool in the county’s overall Justice System Improvement Program, but it is a critical leg. It is time to stop kicking the can down the road. It is time to invest in capabilities that will better meet the needs of those who intersect with the justice system and those who serve within it. This serves us all.

Please vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140.