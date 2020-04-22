As I See It: OHA sends wrong message

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Generally speaking, I am not easily riled, but after seeing the Oregon Health Authority's recent propaganda, I am extremely disturbed. Initially, the campaign appears to be a worthy attempt to inform the public of choices in disease prevention, promoting safe sex and ending HIV in Oregon. Unfortunately, the most recent advertising poster relating to sex in the time of COVID-19 is above and beyond, especially considering OHA used taxpayer dollars to produce it.

The poster depicts six recommended practices:

1. You are your safest sex partner.

2. Selective kissing.

3. Press pause.

4. Get off while maintaining your distance.

5. Use condoms.

6. Wash your hands.

While no one is arguing the importance of prevention and promoting safe sex, I am concerned with the graphics of the poster. I’m especially troubled with point 4: Get off while maintaining your distance. OHA is providing best practices and tips for sexual health to keep you safe during the COVID-19 pandemic; the phone, sexting and web chat platforms can be ways to connect socially and sexually without exchanging fluids.