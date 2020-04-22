As I See It: OHA sends wrong message

Generally speaking, I am not easily riled, but after seeing the Oregon Health Authority's recent propaganda, I am extremely disturbed. Initially, the campaign appears to be a worthy attempt to inform the public of choices in disease prevention, promoting safe sex and ending HIV in Oregon. Unfortunately, the most recent advertising poster relating to sex in the time of COVID-19 is above and beyond, especially considering OHA used taxpayer dollars to produce it.
The poster depicts six recommended practices:
1. You are your safest sex partner.
2. Selective kissing.
3. Press pause.
4. Get off while maintaining your distance.
5. Use condoms.
6. Wash your hands.
While no one is arguing the importance of prevention and promoting safe sex, I am concerned with the graphics of the poster. I’m especially troubled with point 4: Get off while maintaining your distance. OHA is providing best practices and tips for sexual health to keep you safe during the COVID-19 pandemic; the phone, sexting and web chat platforms can be ways to connect socially and sexually without exchanging fluids.
During my 14 years in the Oregon Legislature, one of the bills that was passed related to sexting, or the sending of sexually explicit material or messages from adults to youth. Over the years, the Department of Justice recognized the problem was far greater than adult and youth involvement, it also involved youth to youth. They realized many young lives and reputations were being ruined. But here we find OHA encouraging this practice. I find their message in great opposition to the intent of the Legislature to protect and prevent harm. HB 2641 (2009) updated our statutes by keeping up with technology and making it illegal to text photos depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a minor.
If this piece is meant to inform youth about safe sex practices, it certainly falls short in protecting our youth from being taken advantage of — especially online.
Andy Olson of Albany served as state representative for House District 15 from 2005 to 2019.
