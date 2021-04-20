As I See It: NAACP statement on police in schools

We appreciate our relationships with GAPS and the APD, which have included ongoing, open conversations and healthy dialogue around these issues. Therefore, we were disappointed when we became aware that they had made the joint decision to post officers at schools as students arrived for their first day of in-person learning this school year. Both APD and GAPS have teams in place to offer a collective voice for how to best serve those who have been traditionally underserved.

Members of our branch volunteer on both teams. They have continued to express the need to advance conversations that will yield positive social change. Our education district leaders have made the commitment to racial equity with the adoption of a Regional Racial Equity Proclamation, which reads in part:

“We recognize that our beliefs and values must match our actions. It is our collective stance that we must ensure school communities where all students have equal access and opportunities without discrimination based on race. … Our mission is to confront, interrupt, and dismantle systems of inequity that persist for our students, staff, and families of color.”

We value the words of this proclamation and ask that the words be turned into action to surround and support each other towards these goals. We now call on all city leaders to 1) de-escalate the increasing divisions in the city of Albany around race and policing that are harmful to members of our communities; 2) publicly educate and demonstrate how your organizations will indeed “build bridges” to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents; 3) continue the work of listening to those who have been excluded and marginalized, especially our Black, Indigenous, and other community members that identify as persons of color; and 4) most importantly, recognize that you are responsible for creating a community where all are heard, valued, and included.

Jason J. Dorsette is president of the NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch. This statement represents the views of the branch's executive team.

