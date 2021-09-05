As I See It: Monroe and its water system need saving

Simply put, it’s not a matter of if Monroe’s water infrastructure might collapse, but when. No clean water and no way to treat waste water means no city, no schools, no post office, no library, no telecommunications, no fire stations, no businesses, and no future. Property values would evaporate. Monroe would become Oregon’s next ghost town.

The estimated bill for necessary repairs and upgrades is nearly $4 million, which the city doesn’t have. The city council is trying to address this problem, but their proposed solution is selling off city-owned land—curtailing future development of recreational areas that the city and its residents would benefit from.

And yet, this particular crisis could not have happened at a better time.

Recent federal legislation allocated money to cities to invest in water, sewer, and broadband. With the expected passage of additional infrastructure bills in Congress, there is optimism that additional funding will become available.

In late July, the Rural Engagement Project began to advocate for Monroe. REP is a nonpartisan political organization that specifically works to find solutions to issues faced by Oregon’s rural communities.