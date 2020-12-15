As I See It: Many things to be thankful for

Despite the mayhem of 2020, little miracles occurred everywhere. My daughter and fiancé hatched a COVID-safe plan to get married in our back yard with my husband as officiant. My neighbor played music for the neighborhood every evening. I sewed masks for my neighbors and the community. Local businesses found new and creative ways to offer services to customers. Generous citizens collected items for the fire victims. My sisters and I began to meet on FaceTime every morning to walk together. John set up a home office, mentored students, and attended faculty meetings on Zoom. I helped him create YouTube videos in our garage to teach a wood science lab. YouTube also taught me how to cut his hair! We started doing jigsaw puzzles, our newest way to spend time together. John up-cycled an old walnut dresser into a modern chest of drawers. I joined the Biden campaign and made calls to battleground states from my den. Record numbers of people came out to vote in the most recent election, despite the pandemic. Oregon’s governor took appropriate steps to keep us safe, and by following the guidelines, our family has remained virus-free so far. I was relieved my biopsy was benign.