As I See It: Make higher ed costs sustainable

One issue on which retired academics like me agree is the unsustainability of the rising cost of higher education. The following suggestions may be remedies for containing costs that focus on reducing the time to graduate.

First, design class packages for the duration of the degree. Guarantee to the student, in writing and with promises to reimburse, that so long as passing grades are maintained the student will be admitted without delay to each class in the package. Packages should not be designed by individual departments acting independently, but in consultation with larger academic units. The complexity of designing and managing such packages cannot be overestimated. The demand for many programs of instruction is not predictable, and so rapid reallocation of academic and other resources would be essential.

The problem could be ameliorated for certain classes by the introduction of, for example, Keller Plans of self-instruction with progress controlled by the student and with face-to-face tutorial support. This would play to strength at Oregon State University, that is, to its nationally ranked eCampus.

Students who do not choose a four-year package would have to accept that they might be excluded from a class owing to overdemand, even if the class requirements have been met.