As I See It: Long-term care volunteers needed

I am a volunteer certified ombudsman with the state of Oregon's Long-Term Care Ombudsman program. As a trained volunteer I am tasked with visiting my three assigned long-term care facilities, getting to know the residents, observing and listening for problems, and working with the residents to assist in resolving those problems.
COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on society, especially our community members who live in nursing homes, assisted living and residential care facilities, memory care homes, and adult foster care homes. Longstanding conditions in long-term care facilities created the perfect storm for the pandemic to expose and amplify systematic problems within the long-term care industry.
During this pandemic, certified ombudsmen like myself have continued to advocate for Oregonians living in long-term care. The approaches are a little different than they have been in the past. In normal times, residents had regular visits with people who could advocate and try to protect their dignity and rights. However, in order to keep our seniors safe during the pandemic, we have all had to practice social distancing. Despite my inability to be the extra eyes and ears within the facilities, I am still working to stay in contact with residents and facility staff and we are resolving issues using the resources available.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office and our fellow Oregonians living in facilities are in desperate need of more volunteer advocates. Today, approximately 48% of the facilities are covered in Oregon by trained volunteers. We need another 100 volunteers to be the eyes and ears in 100% of the facilities. Ombudsmen are going to be needed more than ever when facilities open up again!
As a volunteer who is currently serving within my community, I encourage anyone to apply to become a volunteer certified ombudsman. The training is extensive and the support by staff and fellow volunteers is an integral part of the program. Most facility residents don’t know their rights, or how to fight for them even if they do know and understand their rights. I hope you will join me to become an advocate who can be there for the long-term residents in our community and help them find their voice.
If you or a loved one needs help with an issue or conflict in a long-term care facility, or if you are interested in volunteering, please call 800-522-2602.
Diana Allen of Corvallis is a retired special education administrator and a certified long-term care volunteer.
