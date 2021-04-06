As I See It: Let's get redistricting right

It goes without saying: This year has been anything but normal. As a community, we’ve had to figure things out as we go. As your state representative, it’s no different. We’ve been holding virtual committee hearings, no members of the public have been allowed into the Capitol, and just recently, floor sessions have been paused to provide time to quarantine due to someone showing up with COVID on the House floor.
I believe we should be responsible and keep each other safe, but I want you to know I am devastated at the lack of public involvement during this session. While I don’t make the rules, I am here to advocate for all in my district. I have consistently said your voices are not being heard and there is not enough transparency in this work.
One issue I have been spending time on is redistricting. While not exciting-sounding, redistricting is a critical foundation to our government. Every decade, after the census data is published, the legislators in Oregon redraw their districts. Yes, you read that right — politicians in Oregon get to choose their voters. There is no incentive for politicians to make their reelection races any harder, so naturally, and especially if legislatures are as lopsided as ours is, districts are going to become what we all call “gerrymandered.”
Last year, we nearly had a ballot measure that would have taken the district drawing process out of the hands of the Legislature and transferred it to a nonpartisan, nonelected commission. This idea wasn’t partisan, it was supported by the Independent Party, Common Cause, League of Women Voters, NAACP, Oregon Farm Bureau and many more.
Fast-forward to today, where once again COVID is throwing a wrench in things. The Oregon Constitution requires that the Legislature draw districts by July 1, and if they can’t reach an agreement, then the secretary of state is authorized to draw the districts by Aug. 15. Because the census was delayed, we aren’t expected to get the data until after both deadlines have passed.
I believe people should choose their politicians, not the other way around. That is why I support House Joint Resolution 7, which would pave the way for this independent, nonpartisan commission to move forward once we have the census data.
In several surveys, Oregonians have consistently shown strong support for this idea, and I think this year in particular gives us an opportunity to act on that support. A nonpartisan, independent commission will ensure accountability and transparency to ensure appropriate representation in all of Oregon’s legislative and congressional districts. Well-drawn districts generally create competitive elections. Competitive elections are not only fair to all parties, they are the hallmark of a healthy and mature democracy.
Some 26 states have already moved to or are moving toward some form of an independent, nonpartisan commission. We’ve heard time and again from all corners of Oregon, and this is what the people want. In my opinion, the only reason for not moving forward with this proposal is because partisan politicians want to keep the power in their own hands. I want to embrace this opportunity for reform, to improve representation and take politics out of this process.
The House Special Committee on Redistricting recently held a series of hearings on redistricting in general. I hope you will consider participating in an upcoming meeting on April 10 at 12 p.m. You can sign up to testify at https://bit.ly/3mdWZvy. It is critical for everyday Oregonians to take advantage of this opportunity to let legislators know how they feel. I hope I can count on you to be involved.
Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, represents District 15 in the Oregon House of Representatives.