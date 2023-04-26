I agree with others on the need for a new jail facility, sheriff’s office, emergency operations center, and courthouse, and appreciate the work the county staff and commissioners have done to plan for these facilities.

But I have serious concerns about the allocation of funds proposed in Measure 2-140 because I believe that homelessness and mental health problems should be our top spending priorities.

The total cost of the Justice System Improvement Program is now estimated to be $195.8 million (Gazette Times, April 5), with the county hoping for funding help from the state and federal governments. But let’s just examine the numbers proposed in the bond measure.

Out of the $110 million requested, $40.4 million would go to the sheriff’s office and emergency operations center, and $64.3 million would go to the 120-bed jail, including structures to support correctional activities and operations.

While its design is not finalized yet, this new jail, according to Benton County’s Jan. 15, 2019 document, would include a 16-bed maximum-security unit, one eight-bed mental health unit, a 16-bed female housing unit, and two 40-bed units for direct observation of nonviolent detainees who will receive rehabilitative interventions while in custody.

Not taken into account in the bond measure is the rising cost of construction materials and labor over the next few years, and salaries for staff to service the expanded facilities.

These problems aside, simple math shows that if the county spends $64 million for a 120-bed jail, the cost of one jail bed will be roughly $535,800 — more than the average price of a single-family home in Benton County! Are we being asked to pay more for each single jail bed than one would pay for an average three-bedroom family dwelling?

In contrast, Measure 2-140 allocates only $1.5 million to expand the county’s youth mental health facilities, and $3 million to a homelessness navigation center. The full cost of this center is now estimated to be $14.2 million, but since it will provide services to Linn and Lincoln County residents as well, Benton County is hoping the state will fill in the shortfall.

The reality is that despite efforts by agencies like the Coordinated Homeless Response Office and the work of the Home, Opportunity, Planning, and Equity (HOPE) Advisory Board and other nonprofit organizations, our treatment facilities, bed capacities, and human resources are still woefully inadequate to care for our mentally challenged residents and our homeless population, whose needs continue to grow.

While the issues of homelessness, mental illness, and drug use often intersect with our legal system, it is imperative to decriminalize these conditions and not use them to sweeten the pot — that is, to spin the jail bond measure to make it more palatable to voters.

I suggest that the county go back to the drawing board and cut way back on the lion’s share of funding allocated for building jail beds. Money can be better used to develop more low-cost housing, by building multi-story apartments and higher-density dwellings, including tiny homes and temporary trailers, and by repurposing properties in Benton County that have already been developed but are currently unoccupied.

With the public demand for more fiscal feasibility, accountability, and environmental sustainability, there is no reason to use the power of eminent domain to turn undeveloped land in north Corvallis into 29 acres of pavement and concrete buildings.

Most importantly, more funding should be devoted to recruiting and retaining counselors and social workers to help our vulnerable residents. Because in the end, our community safety and social justice depend more on our human investments than on fancy buildings.