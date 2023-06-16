Senate Bill 3-A, the bipartisan legislation that would increase financial education for Oregon High School students via a new graduation requirement, passed out of the Ways and Means Committee by a 22-to-1 vote last week, and now moves on to the full House and Senate.

I have been teaching personal finance for years, and passionately believe that it is one of the most important classes young people can take. My students are the best advocates to tell Oregonians why it should be a course every high school student should be guaranteed.

Omar recently testified before the subcommittee. He said that before he took this class, he had no clue how intricate and complex the financial world is. Now he feels confident about managing issues such as taxes, credit cards and savings for retirement.

Kobe believes the course is the most valuable he has taken in high school. He uses budgeting every day, started an emergency fund and is debt-free, and he knows how to make his money work for him instead of struggling to make ends meet. He has even purchased a brand-new car with cash, and has a decent-sized down payment saved up for a house, as well as multiple savings accounts with emergency money.

Naia knows the rule of Pay Yourself First, as it is important when creating budgets and knowing how to save for retirement, especially for women.

Baylee feels being able to write a budget and how to do taxes are skills she will use her entire life. She is thankful for this opportunity to have had access to this class in high school, and wishes every student in Oregon could learn the key skills to be a successful adult to be better prepared to handle their finances.

Trenton says he would have struggled financially entering college without prior knowledge and background information in personal finance. This class helped him manage his money and develop budgeting habits he continues to use today.

Most of my students come into my class not having access to personal finance subjects at home or elsewhere. If they are headed to college, what could be more important than understanding the cost of college and how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid?

If they are headed to the work world directly from high school, they need to know about renting, leasing vs. owning cars, 401k and 403b retirement plans offered by employers — or individual retirement accounts if no plans are offered.

I use games in my classes that help students solve problems, work in teams and think critically. My students love hearing stories about real people and how they overcame financial obstacles.

My students appealed to the administration of our school to offer an advanced course in wealth building and management because they wanted to learn more about investing and creating a portfolio, and how insurance plays into their future lives. That course debuted in 2018.

Many of my former students stay in touch, and they often thank me for helping them learn practical money skills. Personal foundations + behavioral economics + real-world reinforcement = financial literacy success.

The most important lesson that I teach, and that I believe every student in Oregon deserves, is that their present self is responsible for their future self. That person 40 years from now is depending on smart saving and investing to ensure a financially stable later life.

I believe this bill should pass into law, so that more Oregon educators will feel comfortable teaching personal finance and they can then join us in forever changing young people’s lives.