As I See It: Lessons to be learned from virus

Viruses are infectious agents that cannot survive or multiply on their own. So they hijack the DNA or RNA, protein-making mechanisms of other living organisms to thrive. But they first have to attach to and then pry open the host cell membrane. This mutual affinity is very precise and specific between a virus (famously diagrammed with its "spikes") and the host cell surface "binding receptor" (think of this as a key-and-lock match). This determines why some species are susceptible to a specific infection while others not at all. Another characteristic of viruses is their ability to mutate, which changes their genetic makeup. That can give them the ability to infect new hosts and alter the severity of the infection or its resistance to treatment.