As I See It: Lessons learned from pandemic

One year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in China, what have we learned from the pandemic?

Trying to answer that question in 600 words would be like drawing an apeirogon made of an infinite and ever-expanding number of images. I shall therefore leave the recounting of stories of sacrifice, resilience, and complex human emotions to writers, poets and artists. The lessons I have learned are rather dry but practical — focusing on the role of public health in our lives.

To begin, let’s examine why some countries — like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and New Zealand — are coping much better than most industrialized countries of the Western Hemisphere, thus cutting a path to fewer humanitarian challenges and economic problems. These countries all have universal health care coverage and, primed by experience with SARS1 virus a decade ago, have maintained a vigorous public health system. They readily contained isolated cases and small outbreaks before they got out of hand, using the classic combination of testing, contact tracing and quarantine, social distancing and temporary lockdowns when feasible, pairing laws with social awareness and health education (handwashing and face masks) to maintain public trust. Second-wave outbreaks are also quickly addressed with the same rigor.