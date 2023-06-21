Imagine a world where every high school student is taught how to apply for a job, get into trade school or college, earn scholarships, and budget to live within their means. This is how I define a brighter financial future, and that is the vision of the Oregon credit unions who, as members of the GoWest Credit Union Association, collaborated to create groundbreaking financial education legislation.

The need for a financial literacy curriculum in Oregon schools is clear. According to research by Oregon State University, 62% of Oregonians spend more than they earn. And 29% of Oregonians do not have enough cash on hand to pay for a $2,000 emergency. Financial education requirements in high schools could help to reverse that trend.

Senate Bill 3 would set young Oregonians on the right path by requiring their high schools to offer financial education classes as part of a broader life skills credit. One class would help them gain access to secondary education and careers.

The other required class would teach budgeting skills that would serve them well for the rest of their lives. They’d learn credit-building skills, how to budget to pay for what they’re buying, prepare tax returns, and avoid becoming victims of fraud. SB 3 would give students half a credit for each of these classes.

We know from experience that students would welcome the opportunity to learn more. As not-for-profit cooperative financial services providers, credit unions take seriously their responsibility to promote financial wellness for all. At my credit union, we’ve offered real-life Financial Reality Fair experiences to more than 1,200 high school students.

Many of them came into the exercises having no idea how much it costs to raise a child or feed a family. Some had jobs and were already helping their parents or guardians to support their households, but didn’t know how to stretch a dollar. They always leave these events with more awareness and respect for money management.

It should also be noted that credit unions offer adult financial education. The lack of financial foundation attendees received in high school is very apparent, and many tell us they wish they’d had more opportunities when they were in school to learn how to build a path to financial wellness.

SB 3 is the right answer.

This common-sense legislation isn’t the ask of just one educator or one credit union but was created by the GoWest Credit Union Association in collaboration with its member credit unions. The bill has the wide support of the Credit Union Movement in Oregon, which is proud to serve 2.3 million Oregonians.

SB 3 also has bipartisan support; it was co-sponsored by Senate President Rob Wagner and Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp. SB 3 has passed through the committee process and is ready for House and Senate votes. We strongly encourage passage before the 2023 session ends.

It’s about the future.