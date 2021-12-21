As I See It: Leaf blowers: a community issue

I came to Oregon in 2009. One thing that struck me was the presence of leaf blowers.

Whenever I hear one, I try to avoid this loud, grinding noise shattering my peace of mind. Sometimes debris blows into my face.

Leaf blowers are largely supplanting brooms, hoses and rakes; anybody who passes by trees is likely eventually to be confronted with leaf blowers. Their convenience detracts from their more harmful aspects: noise pollution, hearing loss, increased stress, increased blood pressure, respiratory problems, eye damage, air pollution, carbon emissions, fossil fuel consumption.

Leaf blowers contribute to smog and ozone, 81% as much as standard sedans, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The smaller the particle, the deeper it can penetrate the lungs, causing health problems like lung cancer, heart disease, strokes and respiratory ailments. Their exhaust contains harmful hydrocarbons and oxides of nitrogen, while velocity jets blow into the air undesirable toxins found in soil and plants: pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, rodenticides, dirt, ash, mold, spores, heavy metals.

A significant consequence is hearing loss. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 85 decibels can cause hearing damage. The average leaf blower puts out about 90 decibels, provoking its restriction in numerous locations, including Portland, where gas-powered blowers louder than 65 decibels are illegal.

Put simply, the use of leaf blowers results in noise and air pollution, producing toxic fumes and sweeping particulate matter into the air, harming the environment and community. Therefore, we should address this problem and work to find ways to regulate leaf blower use.

So what can be done? The multiple negative consequences associated with gas-powered leaf blowers have led citizens to try banning their use.

The rake is a viable alternative, consuming no fuel, emitting no carbon nor other pollutants, neither smelly nor noisy, neither dangerous nor unhealthful to users or passersby: a healthy, nonstrenuous exercise. It’s the best option in most cases, reducing aerial dust, exhaust, stress, blood pressure and nervous tension.

The main arguments for using leaf blowers are that they move leaves faster than rakes (which is disputed) and can reach troublesome nooks. If rakes truly take longer and workers are paid by the hour, workers earn more by raking, plus it’s safer and more healthful, so nothing is anti-worker about rakes. A broom or hose might reach spots rakes can’t. If not, electric leaf blowers are less noisy, energy-consuming and (ob)noxious than gas-powered ones.

Letting leaves remain undisturbed in some areas reduces total labor hours even if raking is more time-consuming than using blowers. Detritus is essential to maintaining healthy soil. Natural surfaces benefit from having leaves accumulate naturally, decomposing and enriching soil. And what child does not enjoy jumping into a pile of leaves?

Blowers are more expensive than rakes, using energy and requiring maintenance. Banning or taxing them saves cities money for other community improvements. Win/win!

In conclusion, banning gas-powered leaf blowers completely (or heavily taxing them), using rakes in most cases, and leaving leaves on natural surfaces makes the most sense.

Rusli Marzuki was born in Jakarta, Indonesia. He started working at an Indonesian Institute of Sciences library in 1985. He came to the U.S. as an intern sent from his library to the Oregon State University Valley Library in 2009 for one year. He returned on a permanent basis as an Oregon resident in 2015. He enrolled at Linn-Benton Community College for supplemental education in 2017 and kept maintaining his 3.97 grade-point average. He has done a lot of volunteer work in Corvallis and took “Clases de Bicicleta en Espanol” offered by the Corvallis Bicycle Collective. To prepare for naturalization, he enrolled in a civics/citizenship class at LBCC and worked with two civics tutors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0