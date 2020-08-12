As I See It: Keep working to house homeless

During this time of unprecedented community need, many are stepping up to the plate to lead and support those most vulnerable in Corvallis and Benton County. The actions of our city and county are ensuring that we have options for housing, food and emergency services. We recognize the efforts of local government over the past four months:
• The Emergency Operations Center providing critical funds to help pay staff at the men’s shelter, which transitioned into a hygiene and information center after closing early due to the pandemic.
• The city laying out a framework for churches to house homeless individuals and families.
• The city allowing microshelters or vehicle camping on church property. These microshelters are one tool for transitional housing, and we also recognize the incredible local builders and contractors who stepped forward to donate labor to build these shelters.
• The county allowing Safe Camp, located at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, to continue offering camping and microshelters.
• The county permitting use of showers and laundry facilities at the Benton County Fairgrounds and also allowing spaces for vehicle camping of medically fragile people and seniors at the fairgrounds.
• The Emergency Operations Center finding a dozen motel rooms to provide housing for the most vulnerable.
This is all possible because of the persistence of dedicated volunteers and organizations in our community and because our local government has stepped up to fast-track and support housing options. The good news is our community, through groups like Unity Shelter, Corvallis Housing First, Street Outreach and Response Team, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, Community Outreach, Jackson Street Youth Shelter, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and Stone Soup Corvallis, is making real progress. In just two months, six people have moved from microshelters to permanent housing.
Safety networks really work.
As we celebrate the hard work of our government and nonprofit partners, we also recognize that winter is coming. As we face the long-term impacts of COVID-19, the urgency for permanent supported housing is critical. Now is the time to firm up plans for expanded winter shelter options for men and women.
Where we stand now, at least 30 men are at risk of being without a place to be warm and safe this winter.
Ultimately, our community needs year-round shelter options that connect individuals with services. This is a big lift. It will take the will of our community and our elected officials, along with our strong nonprofit partners to achieve year-round shelter and coordinated services. Let’s keep the momentum of creativity and collaboration that has been born out of this pandemic to keep housing for all as our beacon for the future.
We appreciate and applaud the efforts of all our elected officials, staff, community activists and hundreds of volunteers who strive to make Corvallis a welcoming, safe, supportive home for everyone.
Jessica McDonald is the president of the League of Women Voters of Corvallis.
