“In these circumstances, it seems clear to me that it is not my duty to remain on the Court, but rather to resign in the hope that this will enable the Court to proceed with its vital work free from extraneous stress. Sincerely, Abe Fortas, May 14, 1969.” (Source: New York Times, May 16, 1969)

These words are quoted from a letter addressed to Chief Justice Earl Warren and signed by Justice Abe Fortas as he resigned under pressure from both political parties, and with a gentle shove from President Richard Nixon due to the public controversy over his acceptance of an honorarium from a private foundation.

Fortas returned the donation and assured the Chief Justice that there "has been no wrong-doing on my part.” His resignation allowed Nixon to appoint his replacement.

Times change.

The same myth that has grown over nearly 200 years surrounded the court in 1969: the myth of a “club” of apolitical public servants, devoted solely to the rule of law, answerable only to their consciences and to the U.S. Constitution as they see it. They occupy a white-columned, marble edifice and appear under a cloak of solemnity.

They work in secret — no one other than the justices attends their deliberation and actual decision-making. They are appointed to “hold their Offices during good Behavior.” Not for life (U.S. Constitution, Article III, Section 1). They have no enforceable code of conduct, and find accountability wherever and only when they choose.

While Abe Fortas remains the only member of the court ever to have resigned, recent news demonstrates several instances of justices behaving badly. Justice Gorsuch did not report the sale of his property to the head of a law firm that regularly practices before the court.

The spouse of Chief Justice Roberts has been paid millions of dollars during an eight-year career as a legal recruiter, placing high-paid lawyers with firms that practice before the court.

Nothing tops the recent revelations of the acquisitiveness of Clarence Thomas as recipient of the largesse of billionaire Harlan Crow. None of these transactions has been fully disclosed.

What is the definition of “holding Office during good Behavior?” Did resigned Justice Abe Fortas define it for us? If Congress is tasked in the Constitution with “establishing the Court” (U.S. Constitution, Article III, Section 1), isn’t it the duty of Congress to call out behavior that falls short of “good?”

Without meaningful oversight by the chief justice, or an enforceable code of ethics specifically designed for the nine, the justices understand just how unaccountable they are. Other powerful people with a vested interest in the court’s work also understand this.

Mandatory ethics rules would make it more difficult for moneyed interests to buy influence, but even the behavior of Justice Thomas doesn’t appear to move Congress to require accountability for the financial activity of the justices. Impeachment — the constitutional mechanism for removing justices from office — is essentially impossible in modern politics, given partisan polarization and party discipline.

A new study estimates that the court won’t have a change in majority until 2065. Expanding the court is unquestionably constitutional. Adding enough justices to dilute the power of the current supermajority would restore the confidence of the American people in the third branch of government.

It is the duty of Congress to hold the court accountable. The American voters can hold Congress accountable for enforcing the “good behavior” language of Article III, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution. A letter or a phone call to a senator should point out that the black-robed nine have forgotten those words.