As I See It: Hyperbole, hypocrisy and lockdowns

Her critics say what they want about her and have attempted multiple recalls without fear of any repercussion from the state for doing so. That is the privilege of living in a free country.

This country of ours is made up of laws. I am told this by many who feel that the rule of law is necessary for maintaining order and, in turn, our freedoms. And yet many of this law-and-order persuasion fail to see the hypocrisy of the recent joint announcement made by the Linn County District Attorney's Office and Linn County Sheriff's Office saying they would not take enforcement action against people who violate the governor's latest executive order.

Rather than simply reassuring residents that widespread policing of holiday gatherings is hardly plausible or even the aim of the order, their announcement undermines the rule of law. While there is always discretion in policing, if you are grossly irresponsible, you should be held accountable.

I expect law enforcement agencies to comply not simply with the letter of the law, but with the intent.

Executive Order 20-65 is a proactive attempt to protect our health care workers as infections rise due to people spending more time indoors during the colder fall and winter months. This upswing was predictable, and yet the seriousness of this virus continues to be denied in some quarters.