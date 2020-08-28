As I See It: How you can help our businesses

These are incredibly challenging times for our community, and like all of you, the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office has pivoted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office is charged with helping businesses throughout Benton County, and we’ve received plenty of questions from the community about how we can come together to support our local businesses. Here are some ideas:
Shop local. Keep your money local — shop at our local businesses, farms, and restaurants. Not comfortable going in? Many have takeout, contactless pickup, or websites where you can shop online.
Buy some gift cards — heck, get some holiday shopping out of the way now.
Eat local. Support local farmers and producers through purchases at the source, at the farmers market, CSA boxes, or our own co-op.
Make the effort to find local shops and show them some love — you’ll get something local, original, unique, and they will appreciate your business. Your purchases support our businesses, our local employees, and or local economy!
Try some new experiences. Going stir crazy at home? There are some cool, physically distant ways to safely explore our area, while supporting local businesses. Check out the Visit Corvallis website with great local ideas.
Many of our beloved events have gone online this year. There are innovative ways to participate, learn, and support our local artisans and artists. Check out online offerings for da Vinci Days, the Majestic Theater, or The Arts Center.
Employers, work with your people. If possible, adopt flexibility in schedules, hours, or work locations. With a new school year approaching, it’s about to get crazier as families struggle to bridge child care needs with work schedules.
Support cool local initiatives. This can be anything from donating your time and money to a favorite local non-profit to supporting some of the cool grass-roots initiatives, such as It’s On Us Corvallis, which is helping to feed our community and supporting local restaurants at the same time.
Mask up, Corvallis. You’ve heard it a thousand times, and I’m here to say it again. Want to help businesses in Corvallis and Benton County? Keep our county open. You already know how to do it: Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay six feet away from people you don’t live with.
Are you a business that needs assistance?
Our office is doing all we can to support businesses through these unprecedented times. We acknowledge that our minority businesses are disproportionately hard-hit in this pandemic. Always a part of our office’s ethos, but especially now, we are working hard to reach out to and support our minority businesses. Our work is focused on offering support and assistance — we won’t be contacting you about penalties, fines, or troublesome red tape. We’re always available for an honest chat with business owners struggling to navigate this moment in history.
There are a number of resources currently available, which include grant funds for small businesses, with a focus on minority, rural, and sole-proprietor businesses, and free face coverings for businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Want more information? Check out our website at yescorvallis.org/resources, or email our office — economic.development@corvallisoregon.gov. We are here for you. When you succeed, all of Corvallis and Benton County succeeds.
People of Benton County, do what you can to support our businesses. I have never been prouder to live and work in a community where people support each other. Of all the places around, I am certain the people of Corvallis and Benton County can help our community to stay open and our businesses to stay strong.
Kate Porsche is the economic development manager for the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office.
