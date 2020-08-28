As I See It: How you can help our businesses

Employers, work with your people. If possible, adopt flexibility in schedules, hours, or work locations. With a new school year approaching, it’s about to get crazier as families struggle to bridge child care needs with work schedules.

Support cool local initiatives. This can be anything from donating your time and money to a favorite local non-profit to supporting some of the cool grass-roots initiatives, such as It’s On Us Corvallis, which is helping to feed our community and supporting local restaurants at the same time.

Mask up, Corvallis. You’ve heard it a thousand times, and I’m here to say it again. Want to help businesses in Corvallis and Benton County? Keep our county open. You already know how to do it: Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay six feet away from people you don’t live with.

Are you a business that needs assistance?