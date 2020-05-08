As I See It: How the pandemic is hurting older adults

Older adults have received a lot of attention from a medical perspective during the coronavirus pandemic, but we also need to be considering the psychosocial impacts. I study the psychology of aging and in recent years was encouraged that, as a society, we were starting to address the well-documented harmful physical, social, psychological and economic impacts of ageism — discrimination and stereotyping based on age. I fear that progress is rapidly unraveling (or perhaps was not as advanced as I hoped) as I hear the language and see how older adults are being treated during the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, the public discourse has reverted to one in which older adults are viewed as monolithically weak, frail and unproductive. This ageist and untrue portrayal is damaging and may lead to policy actions that harm the aging population. Older adults, as a group, are incredibly diverse in terms of interests, attitudes and health profiles. Most do not need care — and, indeed, some are caregivers themselves for their aging parents or their grandchildren. Many are still working or are volunteering in their communities. A relevant current example is Dr. Fauci, who at age 79 is daily displaying his medical expertise, stamina and resilience in the face of political pressure. The susceptibility of older adults to COVID-19, and their higher mortality rates, are largely due to underlying health conditions, which are associated with age, but are not due to age per se. A middle-aged person with diabetes, heart disease and a history of smoking may be at greater risk from the coronavirus than a healthy 75-year-old. I fear that putting all older adults in the category of needing special treatment during the pandemic is setting up ageist attitudes and potentially paternalistic social policies. Some, on the face of it, seem beneficial — such as allowing special shopping times for older adults. However, the insidious nature of putting older adults in an “other” category has its risks in terms of fomenting ageist attitudes that all older adults are vulnerable.