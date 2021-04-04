As I See It: How Canadians view single payer

It is easy for me to be in favor of single payer insurance when I check in with my Canadian relatives on this matter. From time to time, I ask, “Are people complaining yet over the high taxes you pay (which is a general fund that also covers all health care)?”
Today I emailed a cousin from Toronto and she said her American friends are always jealous of Canadian health care, called OHIP (Ontario Healthcare Insurance Plan), established in 1970. She says she has never heard anyone complain about the taxes there, mostly because they know it covers everyone, many of whom would not be able to pay for health care.
Then I emailed my niece who lives in Manitoba and she said that everyone everywhere complains about taxes. “However,” she said, “we just keep reading Ralph Nader, who claims the Ontario system is far superior and far cheaper than Obamacare. He also says Canadian taxes are far lower than American premiums.” My niece said for me to tell Americans about mom and her accident: “She would have had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for her accident and all her surgeries. She would most likely be dead, or at least incredibly impoverished.”
Lastly, an email I received back from my sister in-law: “lf I had to give you a single reason why our health care, universal health care, is good it would be that it relieves us all, as citizens, of worry about money when we need to see a doctor, have surgery or stay in hospital for any reason. So as individuals and families, we do what we need to do to take care of ourselves. It leads to less worry, less ruined lives when an illness or accident happens, more faith in our government to help provide us with some of the basic needs any society has. It leads to better mental and physical health. It's a win-win situation.”
Once, when my husband and I were visiting family in Ontario, I needed to go to the dentist as I had lost a filling. They did not know what to charge me so decided on the amount of $10. Another time, my husband had to have an angiogram and again they did not know how to assess the charge but finally said $200 should cover it.
What a great relief it would be for our country to know that not only all our children would have health care but that their parents would be healthy as well.
Linda Chisholm lives in Corvallis and is a member of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates.