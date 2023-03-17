On March 12, the paper published a letter from Fred Hughes (“Writer won’t be voting for measure”), in which he said he’s always supported every bond measure from schools, the city, the county, police, libraries, etc., but that he can no longer afford to do so. The property taxes are high enough to threaten staying in his home.

And, indeed, with the Corvallis School District having passed a $200 million bond, Benton County putting up a $110 million dollar bond, and the city of Corvallis likely to put up a bond in between those two, one wonders how anyone but the extremely wealthy can afford to live in this area.

If you don’t already have a home to sell in Seattle, Arizona or the Bay Area, how could you ever buy one, or keep one, in Corvallis?

What’s interesting is the more we develop (paving over land other species need to survive), the higher home prices and property taxes become. Why? With greater population comes greater problems. Counties, cities and other agencies often want greater population to increase the tax base and take care of the current population.

But with more population comes more expense. Every time. This system has always failed us, and always will.

There are some alternative solutions:

1. Just as universities, cities, counties and school districts have seen an exponential growth in expensive management positions, each of these entities could cut 50% of their management and be just fine.

2. Cities, counties and schools should lobby the Legislature for universal single-payer health care (SB 704). Although there would likely be a payroll tax to help pay for this new system, the cost would be far less, creating savings for every business, county, city and school in the state.

3. Stop paying millions of dollars to tech companies for software, and hire a tech person to create and maintain software systems. Software companies make their products out of date every 18 to 24 months (the Bill Gates business model), making public agencies, private businesses and universities pay millions of tax dollars over and over and over again.

It's far less expensive to hire an employee. In addition, there is a great deal of free software available for use, if only our leaders would take a look.

4. Build up, not out. We must allow development only on land that has already been paved over and “developed.” For instance, there are several storefronts and other buildings that are empty and would make ideal housing for the houseless.

And, since airplanes are a major contributor of greenhouse gases, Corvallis should shut down its airport (making a statement to the world) and put housing there. This type of development allows other species to continue to have what’s left of their native lands, stop a terrible polluter, and house the houseless all at once.

5. Implement population controls. A smaller population creates fewer problems to solve. All public officials should be required to do a report on the book “Better NOT Bigger: How to Take Control of Urban Growth and Improve Your Community” by Even Fodor. And then they should make plans on how to reduce the populations of our counties and cities.

The highways between Corvallis and Albany, and Corvallis and Philomath, now carry the kind of traffic that the freeways in Los Angeles carried in the 1970s. Is this really what we want? I don’t think so.

There are ways for large entities to reduce costs, allowing people like Fred Hughes to stay in their homes without the fear of losing those homes. Our leaders should consider these alternatives.