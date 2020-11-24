As I See It: How about Wieman Elementary?

The Corvallis School district is currently in the process of renaming several schools. Toward this goal I would like to audaciously suggest naming one of the schools after Corvallis-born, Corvallis public schools-educated Nobel Prize winner Carl Edwin Wieman.
The elementary and high school education Wieman received in Corvallis enabled him to earn a B.S. degree from MIT and a Ph.D. from Stanford. In addition, he was later awarded an honorary doctor of science degree from the University of Chicago.
Wieman and two colleagues were awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in physics for their work on Bose-Einstein condensate, a state of matter that occurs at temperatures approaching absolute zero and makes it possible to observe certain properties of quantum mechanics.
The Corvallis School District has already shown its interest in honoring a locally educated Nobel Prize winner by naming a middle school after Linus Pauling (who did his undergraduate work at Oregon State University).
Carl Wieman has earned numerous national and international honors and awards in science. However, it is his continued interest in education that I believe makes Weiman an obvious choice for having a Corvallis school named after him.
In addition to his interest in physics, Weiman has had a lifelong interest in the improvement of science education. At both the University of British Columbia and at the University of Colorado-Boulder, he led science education projects. In 2013, when Wieman returned to Stanford University, it was with an understanding that he would have a joint appointment in the Physics Department and the Graduate School of Education. Nationally, Wieman has been recognized and honored for his continuous interest in and support of science education, as for example when he was named chair of the Board of Science Education of the National Academy of Science.
Wieman has just been notified that he is the recipient of the 2020 Yidan Prize for Education Research. This ward is a prestigious as a Nobel Prize in education would be. He was cited for his innovative and creative approach to STEM education at all levels. This award means that a native of Corvallis has been honored as a world education leader.
The most obvious role of the Corvallis schools is the education of its students. The Corvallis School District has always been proud of its schools and their work in providing opportunities for students. Carl Wieman is an outstanding example of success in that effort.
The naming of a school for Carl Edwin Wieman would serve as a constant reminder to the students attending this school and the citizens of Corvallis of the Corvallis School District's commitment to the high level of educational standards set by the school administration and of the excellent level of professionalism that Corvallis teachers have always practiced and maintained.
While there may be numerous reasons for nominating others, in the selection of a name of a Corvallis school there can be no better example of the results of obtaining an excellent Corvallis School District education than Carl Edwin Wieman, a person who used his education to achieve lofty goals and who also promoted education to allow others to achieve their goals. Any student attending a school named after Carl Edwin Wieman would be reminded daily of what one can achieve with a Corvallis School District education.
James Rawers of Corvallis is retired after a career spent teaching and doing research in materials science at national laboratories and universities.
