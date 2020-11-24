As I See It: How about Wieman Elementary?

The Corvallis School district is currently in the process of renaming several schools. Toward this goal I would like to audaciously suggest naming one of the schools after Corvallis-born, Corvallis public schools-educated Nobel Prize winner Carl Edwin Wieman.

The elementary and high school education Wieman received in Corvallis enabled him to earn a B.S. degree from MIT and a Ph.D. from Stanford. In addition, he was later awarded an honorary doctor of science degree from the University of Chicago.

Wieman and two colleagues were awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in physics for their work on Bose-Einstein condensate, a state of matter that occurs at temperatures approaching absolute zero and makes it possible to observe certain properties of quantum mechanics.

The Corvallis School District has already shown its interest in honoring a locally educated Nobel Prize winner by naming a middle school after Linus Pauling (who did his undergraduate work at Oregon State University).

Carl Wieman has earned numerous national and international honors and awards in science. However, it is his continued interest in education that I believe makes Weiman an obvious choice for having a Corvallis school named after him.