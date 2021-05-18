As I See It: Give students a voice in decisions

In the wake of the pandemic that has disrupted the lives of students more than any event in living memory, many are left wondering how we are going to move forward. Investment in our students in higher education is long overdue; to truly build back better we must focus on developing opportunities for our most impacted students.

As the student body president at Oregon State University, I have seen generations of students struggle for equity and resources. There is an ongoing crisis across higher education: with persistent tuition increases, students are being forced to choose between groceries or textbooks. To ensure our institutions of higher education are accessible to all students, we need more student voices at the table. These institutions and systems were built to serve wealthy white men; this inequity is magnified by the diversifying student population of our state. Yes, individuals are working hard on our campus to improve the experiences of underrepresented students, but they can not change the system alone. Students are almost completely left out of conversations about tuition and larger systemic inequities. When were are in that room, there is little to no space for real decision-making influence. This has to change. We need our voices heard.

The Oregon Legislature is considering the Student Voice Bill, HB 2590, which would have an immense impact by evaluating how the institution can best support student success so that we as students can focus on graduating, and then give back to our communities and to Oregon. The bill invites students from underrepresented backgrounds to meet directly with legislators and other policymakers and creates the opportunity to propose policies on systemic changes to the system of higher education. I would encourage you find the email of your local representative and email them to let them know how important this change is!

Isabel Nuñez Pérez is the president of the Associated Students of Oregon State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0