As I See It: Funding bridge would break trust

Discussion on whether to not preserve the Van Buren Bridge has often focused on what would it cost and did the the Oregon Department of Transportation do a thorough and responsible analysis to arrive at these costs. Our City Council had wide-ranging discussions on this topic and ultimately voted 5-2 to not spend any city dollars on preserving the bridge. Now, however, the topic is back in the news as the council waits for the report from PreservationWORKS to see what they think the costs might be to move and preserve the bridge. The hope is that a donor would step forth and agree to buy, move and possibly maintain the bridge. Some of our councilors are committed to their original vote and insist that no city funds will go towards any aspect of preserving the bridge.
However, community pressure can be persuasive. Because of this, I would like to shift the discussion to opportunity costs — what would our community give up to save the bridge, whether this means taking ownership of it or maintaining it under new ownership.
Let me first say that I served for nine years on the Corvallis Budget Commission, and each year I and other commissioners listened to community members and city department heads request funds to meet basic needs. Our citizens wanted funds for The Arts Center, for additional library services, for maintenance of our many playing fields, and much more. Department heads requested funds for training, for technology and for staff. The results? A handful of yes votes and many nos. I also served as a member of three citizen committees that worked to pass the city levies. In that capacity I walked neighborhoods and heard from so many citizens that they were pretty much taxed out but that they believed in Corvallis and they wanted to support our city services. Each levy passed because our community, by voting yes, made a pact with the city that their yes vote would result in a government committed to fiscal responsibility.
Is preserving the Van Buren Bridge honoring that pact? To better understand the implications were the City Council to direct any funds towards preserving the Van Buren Bridge, I reviewed the city’s list of over 13 pages of unfunded capital improvement projects. This list is in the hundred of millions of dollars and represents a wide swath of deferred maintenance and postponed projects. A sampling includes making seismic upgrades, sidewalk improvements, parks improvements, stream restoration, additional bikeways, and the list goes on. Next to these pages, I have another five pages of needs related to hiring and keeping high-quality city workers. Top in this category is the city’s PERS obligations, followed by a need to add staff, address health care costs and now balance this with the financial impact of COVID-19.
For me the discussion is not “is the bridge historic and/or could it be moved to create bicycle/walking access across the river?” In a world of unlimited resources, that would be great, but we do not inhabit such a world. In our world we have a city that made a commitment to its citizens to honor their levy votes by using their tax dollars in a fiscally responsible way. To fund any aspect of the preservation of the Van Buren Bridge would be a violation of this trust.
Karyle Butcher is retired from Oregon State University, where she held the position of university librarian.
