As I See It: Friends, not foes — accredited zoos and their role in education and conservation

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

No matter the animal that caught your eye when you were a kid, chances are you have some memory of zoos as a child. For decades, zoos have served as a place of amusement and education for the public. In the age of increased social media use, documentaries and new informational avenues, zoos have fallen victim to an unfortunate spotlight.

Where the public once praised zoos, there has been a shift in public perception and an emphasis put on showing inhumane and immoral practices, rather than widespread benefits, of zoos. Some non-accredited zoos implement far-from-perfect practices. However, accredited zoos are held to a high standard of animal care, health and living environments.

Although zoos have certain drawbacks, there needs to be recognition of the role played by accredited zoos, because they are integral in protecting, breeding and overall conservation of endangered species, and increasing public knowledge and interest in wildlife.

One of the most beneficial ways zoos contribute to overall welfare of animal species is through conservation. Breeding and reintroducing endangered species into the wild is one of the most integral parts of species protection. This has been proven by countless success stories.

By the early 1980s, California condor numbers had fallen below 30 worldwide. Zoos such as the Los Angeles Zoo and the Oregon Zoo have since brought in hundreds of California condors for breeding and medical treatment, increasing numbers to more than 420.

The Phoenix Zoo had its own success story when all-wild Arabian oryx went extinct in the 1970s and were bred and reintroduced, completely saving the species. It’s stories like these we must use as an example of what zoos are capable of. Because of great benefits to species that are imperiled by helping return them to their natural habitats, people should reshape the way they look at accredited zoos.

Zoos are also integral in the education of the public in matters regarding conservation, as well as general knowledge. Imagine this: children with grins on their faces, watching monkeys play and swing from ropes and playful otters floating on their backs. These types of memories are fundamental for development and should be preserved for future generations.

While this enjoyment takes place, so does something even more important: education. Educational outreach is one of the main goals of accredited zoos. A 2014 study shows that a top priority of zoo visitors was learning about the conservation of different species. Additionally, measuring the connection people have to certain species can also strongly predict “pro‐conservation behavioral intent for that species” (Skibins and Powell 2013).

While the impacts of education on long-term conservation practices is unclear, one can speculate that sparking an interest in animals and conservation at all ages, especially in young children, could have profound impacts on their future involvement. This educational outreach is a fundamental benefit of accredited zoos.

When understanding the role of zoos, it’s important to recognize the benefits they provide for people and especially conservation. Accredited zoos across the country prioritize the conservation of endangered species, and the education of the general public. These programs provided by zoos are crucial for conservation efforts worldwide.

There is endless progress to be made in these areas, and supporting accredited zoos is a way to help with this process. I encourage you to support and visit local accredited zoos and recognize the critical role these zoos play in both conservation and education.

Dawson Loehner, originally from West Linn, lives in Corvallis and is in his final term at Oregon State University, completing a wildlife biology degree.

