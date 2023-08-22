We Benton County residents are proud of our environmental awareness.

We buy electric cars, we support green energy, we support bicycle transportation. We had a whole festival, da Vinci Days, built around celebrating innovative and creative solutions. We work together for carbon-neutral goals, and pride ourselves on sustainability.

But then there’s Coffin Butte Landfill, our big dirty secret at the north edge of the county. As much as you might try to reduce your own carbon footprint, this landfill — like all landfills — is still belching methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere.

Benton County might be one of the worst counties in Oregon, once you take landfill emissions into account.

Yes, some fraction of that methane is captured and piped to what the landfill operators call a green-energy electrical plant. But that plant emits carbon, just like any fossil gas-powered plant. Much of the methane is just flared off. This is not green energy.

Worse yet, there has been no accounting for the untold volumes that billow straight into the sky. Spot inspections by the Environmental Protection Agency show that these are significant.

Last June, an Environmental Protection Agency inspector flagged more than 60 areas with excessive methane leaks. At one spot the methane concentration was over 7%, a potentially explosive level.

How much greenhouse gas does this landfill spew into the atmosphere every year? Aerial surveys could provide that information but have not been done.

I’m writing this on another record-hot summer day, as we deal with another heat dome with four days of temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. This situation is serious, and truly unsustainable.

And climate impacts from methane aren’t the only problem. This landfill generates more than 30 million gallons of toxic-laden leachate per year. If and when the liners start to leak, groundwater in the Willamette basin aquifer will also be contaminated.

Benton County still has a chance to adopt a more modern approach that does not depend on methane-belching landfills. Much of Europe is moving toward no landfills by implementing integrated waste management systems. We should consider the same ideas.

Our county commissioners say that they want to set an example for the rest of Western Oregon to follow. But we’re not going to get that with a plan that revolves around a landfill.

We need to take action now to wean our community off this obsolete and environmentally destructive 20th-century approach.

If we really want to set an example that Benton County can be proud of, we must look at the example of countries such as Sweden, Germany and South Korea. We should be engaging experts with experience in the systems that those countries have successfully applied to minimize and even eliminate reliance on landfills.

The direction that we need to go is clear. It has already been proven to work. The only question is if our county officials have the courage to move in that direction, for the benefit of future generations.