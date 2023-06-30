On occasion, when we are forced to eat the hard bitter fruit of defeat and adversity, we can be pleasantly surprised to discover a soft, sweet core that is called opportunity.

Such can be the case with the recent failed bond issue.

The McFadden Ranch property was annexed into the city some years ago, and roughly 29 acres of it was taken by eminent domain last year. Of those 29 acres, it appears that roughly half (or a bit more) has been dedicated to the new courthouse and district attorney’s office, and a somewhat smaller portion was left for improvements had the bond issue passed.

Since it failed, it is now public land with no immediate plan for its use.

A state law (ORS195.530), effective July 1, mandates that camping must be allowed on any and all public land unless specific acreage has been designated for that purpose. It would, therefore, behoove our city council to address this immediately, or tents can arise anywhere.

The above-referenced opportunity, then, and the optimal result for everybody, most especially the homeless, is to designate some or all of the now-surplus acreage for this purpose, and begin the work of making it a healthful environment.

What makes this beneficial for the homeless? It would seem the basic current program, both here and across the continent, is to provide them with a tent, wish them luck, and send them forth to live in filth and squalor, wherever space might be found.

We will already be running water and power to the courthouse area and also will be scheduling transit service and refuse removal. Surely the cost would not be prohibitive to extend some rudimentary form of these services to the encampment, thus providing more sanitary conditions and mobility. (One would hope that charitable citizens and organizations would gladly help with this.)

As with all things, objections can be raised to this plan, but they are readily answered and far from insurmountable. The city manager, for example, might raise issues such as liability insurance, security or site management.

It is obvious, however, that such issues would also exist if camps were scattered around several downtown sites, and, I would submit, would be more costly and less manageable with several rather than one.

Some advocates might opine that the location is somewhat far removed from services the campers currently use. In the current scattered situation, they’re already far removed, and, as previously stated, bus service should be available. ‘Tis better, is it not, to live in sanitary conditions than be a mile closer to the clinic?

One other plus for those being served, and this is a very big one: Once a permanent site is established, it can be improved over time. Today’s tent can become tomorrow’s tiny house; today’s potable water can become tomorrow’s hot shower facility.

Advocates’ imaginations are currently stifled by a very fundamental question: Where do we put that which we envision? Question answered.

If this plan doesn’t appeal to you, I have a question: What would be a viable alternative? For years now, we’ve all watched the rudderless ship of homelessness drift randomly from point to point across our city, leaving in its wake filth and incredibly unsanitary conditions.

ORS 195.530 provides an opportunity to anchor that ship; the McFadden property provides a mooring point. Our elected leadership must now go about the work of making it a worthy vessel for those who must, sadly, sail on it.

It’s a simple choice: Do this now, or watch the already horrible situation fester and worsen over the years to come.