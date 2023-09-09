Americans do make faulty assumptions about Israel; Ms. Kenagy’s are faulty to an extreme (“As I See It: Americans make faulty assumptions, misled by Israeli propaganda,” Aug. 15).

Her blind advocacy for Palestine strengthens Arab bloodshed and violence, which Ms. Kenagy claims to abhor.

I base my assumptions on 10 years of eyewitness observation of facts on the ground in Israel. A former long-term resident of Corvallis, I am a religious Jew living in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people.

While we live in constant interaction with our Arab neighbors who enjoy full rights here, we know that a Jew daring to live in our ancient homeland can be murdered on any day at any moment — stabbed in the drugstore directly below my daughter’s apartment, mangled in a car ramming while waiting for the bus on my way to my third-grade granddaughter’s school, or shattered by a bomb on the main street of my walk home: all true near-misses in my recent life.

Yet Ms. Kenagy subtly justifies this lethal terror. She says that Israel is guilty of stealing Palestine from a Palestinian people. She tells us that today’s Palestinians are merely “avenging” Israel’s “cruel oppression” when they murder Jews. Ms. Kenagy is telling us that violence against Israelis is justified; these are her assumptions.

Ms. Kenagy wrongly assumes that Jews took over a country called Palestine. When we began to return to our ancient homeland in the mid-1800s, there was no state of Palestine, no Palestinian currency, no Palestinian national identity, no Palestinian history and borders.

Until British occupation during World War I, the land of Israel was nothing more than part of Al-Shams, Greater Syria, controlled by the Ottoman Empire.

By contrast, the Jewish people’s connection to our land of Israel is likely the most documented of any people in the world. Ever since the destruction of the Second Temple in the first century CE, we had been a minority in our own land, exiled and persecuted until recent times, when we finally could come home.

Ms. Kenagy is wrong when she tells us there were 1 million Palestinians here “before Israelis immigrated”; the entire area held only a half-million people by the 1878 Ottoman census, including Jews and Christians. Our right to live in our ancient land was affirmed by the pre-United Nations League of Nations when it established the British Mandate for Palestine.

The Mandate period saw the Arab population double, finally reaching Ms. Kenagy’s million by 1948, driven by the immigration of Egyptian Muslims, Bedouin Arabs and Bosnian Muslims.

After the 1948-49 war, initiated by Arab states to annihilate nascent Israel, Arabs emigrating out equaled the number of Jewish refugees fleeing in from Muslim countries. We finally reached a majority in our country by the early 1950s. These are facts, not assumptions.

Palestinian terror is not justified revenge for the theft of a state that never existed. Jews had been massacred by Arabs long before Jews had any power here, for example, in Hebron in 1517, again in 1834, and yet again in 1929.

Hopefully Ms. Kenagy understands these massacres were not a reprisal for an as-yet nonexistent “Israeli occupation.” Palestinian organizations continue to promote violence against Jews today.

Ms. Kenagy’s unbalanced support for Palestinians strengthens the very violence she claims to abhor. We can only hope her assumptions are not motivated by hatred of the Jewish people but instead by her sincere concern over perceived social injustice.

Good people should check the facts on what we Jews face here in Israel and stop unwittingly supporting Arab bloodshed and violence.