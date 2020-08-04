As I See It: COVID-19 a colossal challenge for educators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When schools closed in March, our family, like countless others, began juggling a multitude of tasks in our 1,300-square-foot house. My husband set up shop in the living room and I in the bedroom, while our kids navigated virtual meetings and assignments at the kitchen table or surrounded by stuffed animals on their beds.

My task in quarantine was to continue running the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation remotely, in collaboration with my co-workers and 14 trustees. Together, we mobilized a fundraising effort to support families experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, and other crises. We were glad to throw ourselves into a critical task in a groundless time.

Now it is August, and the need for this crisis relief work has not ended. Nor have all of the questions about the upcoming school year been resolved. Even now, educators are not certain if we will manage to send students back into buildings at all this fall. There is little rest for our school administrators this summer.

I am not a school district employee, but as the foundation’s executive director, I witness many aspects of our schools. I am, for example, privy to various meetings of our district administration. I participate in these conversations as a nonprofit partner seeking to support students and promote excellence in our schools. Mostly, I listen.