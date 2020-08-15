As I See It: Cost of saving Van Buren Bridge too high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, the Oregon Department of Transportation estimated the tax bill to save the Van Buren Bridge would be $7 million-$10 million. Last week, Preservation Works told the City Council it could be done for just $6 million.

It's easy to understand the desire of some citizens to preserve the Van Buren Bridge. To move it, to bring it up to current construction, earthquake and river navigation standards, to repurpose it. To them, holding on to this piece of our past is worth every dollar of the millions of tax dollars needed to deliver on those desires.

It's also easy to understand why some councilors — perhaps all of them — would like to deliver what these passionate preservationists want. Councilors care deeply for Corvallis. Without a doubt, their depth of caring for the community played a big part in their stepping up to serve, to give so much of their time, energy, and thought to make Corvallis an even better place for all of us.