As I See It: Cost of saving Van Buren Bridge too high

Last year, the Oregon Department of Transportation estimated the tax bill to save the Van Buren Bridge would be $7 million-$10 million. Last week, Preservation Works told the City Council it could be done for just $6 million.
It's easy to understand the desire of some citizens to preserve the Van Buren Bridge. To move it, to bring it up to current construction, earthquake and river navigation standards, to repurpose it. To them, holding on to this piece of our past is worth every dollar of the millions of tax dollars needed to deliver on those desires.
It's also easy to understand why some councilors — perhaps all of them — would like to deliver what these passionate preservationists want. Councilors care deeply for Corvallis. Without a doubt, their depth of caring for the community played a big part in their stepping up to serve, to give so much of their time, energy, and thought to make Corvallis an even better place for all of us.
“For all of us” is a crucial thing to keep in mind. Corvallis is made up of a myriad of residents’ interests. More often than not, councilors only hear from or see at public hearings those dozens, scores, even hundreds of people passionately united around a single special interest — the particular agenda item that brought them out. But those dozens, scores, even hundreds of them isn’t the 58,885 of “all of us.”
Those millions of tax dollars to save the bridge will come from all of us. Spending millions of tax dollars affects all of us.
The city doesn’t have millions of spare dollars. To the contrary, it has $2.4 million in unmet funding needs to provide optimum levels of service across its operations. The city has hundreds of millions of dollars in unfunded capital improvement needs for our streets, water system, parks, and our public facilities, such as the library and the Osborn Aquatic Center. And for at least another 10-15 years, the city faces challenges in funding its PERS obligations.
If the council chooses to have the city take ownership of the Van Buren Bridge with the intent of putting a measure before the voters for all of us to come up with the millions more tax dollars to pay for it, everything in my experience of running tax measure campaigns tells me any such extremely high-cost, extremely narrow-interest measure will likely fail. By a wide margin.
If instead the council chooses to forgo needed work on streets, the water system, parks, and facilities or to cut programs/hours in Parks & Rec, the library, and the aquatic center in order to save the bridge, everything in my experience of running tax measure campaigns tells me voters will carry that memory with them into the 2024 election to renew the Corvallis livability levy, and most likely cause it to fail.
It would be wonderful to preserve and repurpose the Van Buren Bridge. But the city doesn’t have the money. And if the council has to ask the citizens to come up with millions of more tax dollars, or divert millions in funding from other needs, is this the best way to spend that money — for the good of all us?
Curtis Wright led the political action committees that helped pass the 2019 Corvallis livability levy, the 2019 Emergency Services District, the 2018 Corvallis school improvement bonds and the 2017 Benton County health and safety levy. He is also past chair of the Corvallis Budget Commission.
