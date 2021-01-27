As I See It: Corvallis schools have work to do

I would like to start by recognizing the hard work and achievement of our Corvallis School District staff. In March 2020 they successfully pivoted from an in-person to a virtual learning environment in the span of only a few weeks. During the end of the 2019-2020 school year, district staff continually worked on creating engaging content so our students could continue to learn. Then, during the summer, they worked tirelessly, using lessons learned from the previous spring, to create a robust online learning portal for the current school year. They accomplished much in a short span of time, and as a community, I do not believe we have thanked them enough for their dedication and service to our students. However, even though they put in a great deal of effort, and through no fault of their own, our students are going to come out of this pandemic being academically behind where they should be.
Now that we are finally vaccinating our population, I believe that we are on the downward slope of this pandemic. I am also hopeful that we will be able to return to full in-person learning in the fall of 2021. However, our students will be coming back to school at a disadvantage, being that a large number of them will probably not be at the academic level they would have been had the pandemic not occurred. This will be compounded by the fact that, even before the pandemic, a large number of our students were already struggling to meet academic standards. Pre-COVID, roughly one-third of Corvallis students in K-8 were not reading at their grade level and a greater number were not meeting the standards for math, according to performance measures included in the district's budget documents. This means that it will take significant effort to not only catch our students up because of the pandemic, but also to overcome the obstacles faced by the number of students underachieving prior to the pandemic.
To be effective this planning should start now, and I request that the Corvallis School Board direct the district staff to start this planning process. This process should include assessments of students at the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year so that students performing below grade level can be identified. After the students have been identified, it will be important to have plans on how to bring them up to grade level while also working on required curriculum for their grade level. Understandably, this will be a difficult task, but it is an important one.
As a community, we have to ask ourselves what we can do to assist our students so they can meet their academic potential. We have to ask ourselves what barriers currently exist within our district that are not allowing all students to succeed. These observations need to be communicated to the school board so they can be compiled and provided to the district as community feedback. The answers to these questions need to be tied to performance measures, and these performance measures need to be tied to meaningful, quantifiable metrics that will demonstrate the cost and progress of our effort. To be successful, we need to recognize why things are the way that they are, talk about what has been identified, and then commit ourselves to changing it. I know we can do this, and it is imperative that the school board direct the district to start this work now.
Richard W. Arnold Jr. is a member and former chair of the Corvallis School District's Bond Oversight Committee and former vice chair of the district's Budget Committee.