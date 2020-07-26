As I See It: Corvallis misapplying CARES aid

Second, $3 million of the windfall funds should be used to establish free community-wide COVID 19 testing. As we all pay for the public transit system, we all are affected by the potential for the spread of the virus via the use of public transportation — especially with OSU’s plans to at least partially reopen the campus in the fall. Plus, at least half of those using the city’s “free” city bus services are OSU students and employees).

This last proposed correction is particularly important. Oregon ranks second to last in virus testing in the nation in large part due to a dramatic lack of test kits promised by Governor Kate Brown’s office back in April but never received. Instead, the governor delayed the purchase of test kits, then secured only half of what was promised. This has resulted in a significant, shameful, and undocumented denial of virus testing for many in Corvallis who have presented with symptoms.

We can’t rely on aggregated moral leadership from the federal level right now, so it is up to our state and local leaders to provide that balance. It’s easy to exhibit moral leadership when the going is good, but it really only counts when the going gets tough!

Catherine M. Mater of Corvallis is the former chair of the Oregon Transportation Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0