Substance abuse and related overdose deaths are ravaging communities across the country.

During my first couple months in office, a number of my colleagues have expressed concerns that narcotics such as fentanyl are destroying families and livelihoods in their districts.

It’s a problem that’s unfolding across the country, including right here in Oregon. And unfortunately, a recent report found that the state we call home has the worst drug problems of any state in the nation.

In D.C., I haven’t wasted any time getting to work on confronting this drug crisis. I’m spearheading and supporting legislation to protect law enforcement and deter illegal drug trafficking.

One year ago, Oregon’s 5th Congressional District was home to the largest fentanyl drug bust in state history. Enough fentanyl powder was seized during this one sting to kill more than the entire population of Oregon. The person arrested was being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security for smuggling “large quantities of fentanyl” from Mexico across the southern border.

Last month, 2,300 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the border, confirming that cartels are still smuggling extremely deadly quantities of the drug into the United States. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just over 2 pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill a half-million people.

Even though the border is well over 1,000 miles from Oregon City, the consequences of inadequate border security hit close to home. Dangerous narcotics are sold to homeless encampments, creating a tragic spiral of addiction, poverty and more homelessness.

They unintentionally poison our children. They are killing our teenagers at a faster rate than in any other state in the nation. They cause desperation and recklessness, leading to more stolen vehicles and retail theft, which is up 50%.

It’s clear that we need to confront the drug crisis to stop the bleeding. The status quo, Measure 110 and failing to hold criminals accountable in our justice system, is not working.

At the federal level, the approach I’m taking is two-fold: Support and protect law enforcement who are working on the front lines, and deter the trafficking of illegal substances through tough-on-crime policies.

I recently cosponsored the bipartisan and bicameral Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act. This bill seeks to provide first responders with training to reduce their risk of secondary exposure to lethal substances.

Separately, I joined my colleagues in support of the Security First Act, which helps reinforce Customs and Border Protection agents by providing local law enforcement with more tools and resources to keep their communities safe.

To ensure drug interdiction policies are effective and up to date, I helped introduce the End Fentanyl Act. This is another bipartisan and bicameral proposal that would require Customs and Border Protection to consistently update its policies and procedures to prevent smuggling through ports of entry.

In addition to supporting and protecting law enforcement, we must enact strict penalties to deter drug smuggling. I’m supporting two bills to ensure that criminals who traffic illegal narcotics are held accountable.

The first, known as the Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues Act, would ensure illicit drugs containing fentanyl are classified as Schedule I drugs. The second, known as the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act, would make distribution of fentanyl that results in death punishable by felony murder charges.

No Oregonian wants the state we know and love to lead the nation in drug problems. We must hold criminals accountable and ensure law enforcement has what it needs to keep our communities safe to confront this crisis.