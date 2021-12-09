As I See It: Confessions of a Beaver believer

My initial exposure to Beaver football came in the fall of 1977 when I attended my first Oregon State University football game as a freshman, and I have been rooting for them ever since.

This, by definition, makes me an optimist. My support has withstood the Fertig fizzle, the Avezzano disaster, the Kragthorpe collapse, the Pettibone debacle, the Erickson glimmer and the Anderson ho-hum, not to mention the more promising Riley and Smith eras.

It is not uncommon for people to respond with a deep look of sympathy when I reveal my dedication to the Beavers, a look similar to one I would expect had I just announced that my child was being held back to the fourth grade ... for the second time. The chances of someone delivering this look goes up exponentially if they happen to be decked in green and yellow.

Being a Beaver Believer has not been entirely unrewarding. During my time as a fan, I have witnessed 12 winning seasons. Of the 12 resulting bowls, we won seven, with one yet to be determined (but my unwavering faith in the Beavers assures me that this season’s bowl is in the bag). More importantly, I have seen the Beavers defeat the University of Oregon Ducks 11 times.

They say you can make statistics support whatever point of view you espouse, but in the case of OSU football, I am afraid that they don’t lie. Winning seasons for the OSU gridiron men have been few and far between over the last 44 years, but this should not be entirely viewed as something negative.

No one appreciates and celebrates a win like a diehard Beaver fan; when wins are stretched out, you appreciate them all that much more. It also increases your admiration for the players, who never let the team’s record for a season deter them from giving their all each and every game. You celebrate the wins more for them than for you and the other fans.

Contrast this with the Ducks, who win seemingly with ease — a U of O victory is a foregone conclusion. Imagine the huge letdown and the deep depression a fan of the green and yellow experiences when their team loses — they never even considered such a possibility!

But a Beaver fan knows that Father Loss is always as much of a possibility as Mother Win, and so we don’t take it as hard if he shows up, and we celebrate all that much harder when Mother makes her appearance.

I have been a Beaver fan for a long time, and I know of no OSU sports fan who predicates his or her support for the Beavers based on the team’s win-loss record. Sure, we all feel a greater sense of satisfaction if the win column boasts a larger number than the loss tally, but in the end what matters most is that the team wears orange and black. Go, Beavers!

Dustin Kassman, who fancies himself a writer, is a 44-year resident of Corvallis and an OSU alumnus, and bleeds orange and black.

