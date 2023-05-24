City of Lebanon: Resist the narcissistic enablement of homeless self-destruction.

The city of Lebanon proposed a designated camping or sleeping area for homeless individuals.

This is in response to a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision that states if that no shelter location exists, cities must allow the homeless to camp on nonexempt public property. The ruling also decriminalizes the act of seeking protection from the elements for a person with no alternative.

Providing the homeless population with a place to camp appears noble. However, allowing public camping enables destructive and criminal behaviors — behaviors that inhibit the ability to become housed.

At the root of homelessness are people struggling to provide basic needs for themselves due to hardcore drug addiction, mental health disorders and physical illness. Numerous studies indicate many of the unhoused population is drug-addicted and/or are mentally ill. Many have chronic physical conditions.

Logic says someone of sound mind and body would accept public assistance, or move to an area they can afford rent, rather than camp on the streets. An addict nodding out with a needle in their arm or the mentally ill person shouting obscenities at the clouds in 45-degree Oregon rain is not just down on their luck.

Addicts and mentally ill people have limited capacity for hygiene and medium- to long-term thinking. As a result, homeless camps in Portland, Salem, Eugene and other large West Coast cities are full of filth, garbage, human waste, stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Instead of those cities caring for people who can’t care for themselves, addicted and mentally ill homeless people are allowed to occupy the fringes of society.

Life at the fringes of society is full of theft, physical and sexual assault, property defacement, garbage dumping and other behaviors that lower the standard of living for those who live there and the people around them.

The city of Lebanon’s proposed budget for the homeless camps appears to be an underestimate for the law enforcement, garbage cleanup, and mental health and addiction services necessary for the homeless population.

These services will strain the budget and pull away law enforcement and other public servants from their already overstretched duties. The result will be a greater burden on the city and people of Lebanon.

Other societal costs are associated with the enablement of public camping. Businesses near homeless camps have reduced customer traffic; property values decline and those living near homeless camps are victims of regular theft or physical threats.

As a result, businesses close and residents with the means to do so move away. These societal costs amount to unregistered taxes that lower the quality of life for everyone.

This burden imposed on Lebanon comes from other parts of the state, where voters undermined the quality of life in their own cities. Lebanon is not like those areas, fortunately. To keep Lebanon free of the decay found in other Oregon cities, the Lebanon City Council should resist enabling untreated drug addiction and mental illness. Providing a place to camp is not the answer to difficult problems harbored in the homeless population.

The city of Lebanon has a chance to lead and fight poor policy decisions that drive people away from other once nice Oregon towns. It is worth standing up for our city and fighting public camping mandates: mandates that amount to little more than a narcissistic way of ignoring untreated drug addiction and mental illness.

Instead of enablement, Lebanon and other likeminded cities should explore legal avenues to force the state and Ninth Circuit courts to address homelessness’ root cause while respecting private businesses, the citizens of Lebanon and the people unable to care for themselves.