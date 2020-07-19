As I See It: Church has tried to work with neighbors

My saved emails demonstrate consistent and timely information sharing and response to concerns. However, I am increasingly aware that many involved in this conversation are not actually seeking information. What they seek is control. We have made multiple offers to meet with any and all members of the official WHNA body. The WHNA has consistently rejected our offers to collaborate, alongside their demand to occupy a place on the SafePlace Steering Committee. The demand for "transparency" appears to be a code word for decision-making authority.

Which brings me to my concern regarding community advisory committees. The HOPE board is the appropriate place for community members to share their concerns, suggestions and desire for involvement in this conversation. To recommend that the Congregational Church and its professional partners from the fields of medicine, psychology, hygiene and social services must work with a community advisory committee is an attempt to dictate who belongs in a neighborhood and who does not. The persistent pattern of CACs (and in particular the one Dr. Homer referenced) reveal they serve as thinly veiled mechanisms to protect neighborhoods from undesirable humans.