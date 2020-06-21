As I See It: Bridge could still be saved

What is the plan and how much does it cost? Most importantly, who will pay for it?

The plan is to slide the bridge half a block south to serve as a user-friendly (flat) separated (from vehicles) bridge for bikes, pedestrians, wheelchairs and strollers. But who are these volunteers, and what makes them think this is prudent or feasible?

It just so happens that two of these volunteers are bridge engineers, who have slid a number of bridges over the last 50 years. They have walked (and biked) our Van Buren Bridge and the Riverfront Park with cameras and tape measures, they’ve studied the river currents and have preliminary drawings; and they think the plan is feasible but recommend an engineering study to get the needed data and “do the math.” And PreservationWORKS has come up with the funds to pay for the study.

August is approaching, and the PreservationWORKS study, including refined cost estimates for maintenance and moving the bridge vs. demolishing it, will be completed in July.