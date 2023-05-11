The facilities and functions to be funded by Ballot Measure 2-140 are the result of a five-year comprehensive review of the Benton County justice system, including data analysis, forecasting, extensive community engagement and review of evidence-based practices for improving outcomes.

The objective of the resulting Justice System Improvement Program is to invest in facilities and programs that will meet the criminal justice and safety needs of the county for the next 40-plus years. While maybe not perfect, the plan is rock solid.

Over the last 15 years, county commissioners have wisely followed a long-term goal to steadily upgrade existing facilities (health department and public works) and purchase office space (Sunset and Kalapuya buildings) to consolidate staff from rented office spaces throughout the community. These initiatives were financed within county budget, along with loans and American Rescue Plan Act funds when interest rates were at historic lows.

Benton County, following JSIP recommendations, will soon start building a Mental Health Crisis Center on county land in downtown Corvallis, financed by state and federal funding; this initiative is part of a goal to provide immediate care and keep people out of the criminal justice system.

Benton County is purchasing 29.5 acres within the urban growth boundary, zoned “general industrial, medium/high density residential,” to site a community safety and justice campus. The only thing in question at this point is the cost of the property, which will be determined by the courts. The campus will initially house a new courthouse and district attorney’s offices.

The funding for the land and facilities is from loans and state matching funds, not Bond Measure 2-140. The remaining public safety facilities (emergency operations center, sheriff’s office and jail) will join the courthouse on the campus site when funding is secured; all are included in Bond Measure 2-140.

The new correctional facility will have some cells with negative pressure ventilation to house individuals with communicable diseases. There will also be adequate space to provide services for behavioral health, addiction treatment and education, in order to help people change their lives and reduce recidivism.

The question for the voters is, When do we make this investment in our public safety infrastructure?

Previous jail bond measures highlight the difficulty of finding a Goldilocks solution that will appeal to a majority of voters. Over the last 23 years, there have been four attempts to fund a new jail. Opposition centered on several themes including cost (increasing taxes), location, size of facility, overuse of incarceration in the criminal justice system, and need to focus resources on mental health services.

The size and capacity of the jail (the most expensive component of 2-140) has not substantially changed since the first ballot measure in 2000. The price, however, has increased from under $20 million to $64 million, which is not unlike other residential and commercial construction.

The term of the bonds for the 2000 proposed jail was 15 years. If the bond measure passes, Benton County will still have one of the smallest jails per capita in Oregon (120 beds).

This investment in essential public safety facilities is certainly needed and will never be less expensive. I am willing to increase my taxes an additional $17 per month to close the deal and ensure a functional criminal justice system for Benton County. I will be voting “Yes” for 2-140.