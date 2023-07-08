Calling for unity and listening in Oregon isn’t working. We have too many walkouts because there exists an incompatible goal for government.

The Greater Idaho movement offers a cogent playing field for all. Idaho and Oregon are divided along the wrong natural border, the Snake River.

Culturally and geographically, Idaho and Eastern Oregon are similar. Eastern Oregon has a high desert plain culture of the American West: rural ranchers, independent homesteaders and rugged farmers.

Sharing this lifestyle, economics and values of those in Idaho means they want to be aligned with a government readily equipped to answer their concerns.

Portland was formed by schoolmasters arriving by ship from New England. In recent years, Oregon became a magnet of internal migration for urban liberals who vote along party lines to fit in. Understandably, they desire inclusivity to avoid being ostracized among their densely packed neighborhoods.

American West culture values individualism — to get ahead or to fail on their own merits. Urbanized and industrial New Englanders prefer to live under a blizzard of social constructs intended to force conformity.

Northwestern Oregon smothers Eastern Oregon with extra programs, regulations and taxes that seem applicable in an urban setting but are lost on the rural.

Urban Oregon relies on white-collar sectors exploiting natural resources and cheap labor in far distant lands, insomuch as to force all exports to travel up the I-5 corridor to the port, instead of using ports in Coos Bay that are safer and more efficient, creating less traffic for the metro area.

The digital marketing, Silicon Forest and athletic sportswear industries employ likeminded individuals who exist in echo chambers — seamlessly voting to pass laws that endanger the limited industries of Eastern Oregon.

Rural Oregonians live in fear that the state will pass another law to further undermine them. Recent examples include attempts to outlaw diesel, pass cap and trade, double branding fees, limit land use, restrict water rights, and a blatant disregard for local forest management that leads to wildfires.

It’s a high-minded appeal to state leadership, asking them to put aside their urban constituents to serve Eastern Oregon’s communities once and for all. The Greater Idaho movement won’t change the tendency of most Oregon voters and politicians to serve the Willamette Valley’s thirst for a new Oregon, but it won’t inhibit it anymore.

Moving the border would release urban Oregon to pursue its goals, free from obstruction by Republican-led walkouts.

It would provide an off-ramp for traditional Oregonians, while Western Oregon can be progressive, but the state line must be relocated to serve the best interests of all.

This proposal seems abrupt and ridiculous but creative. Appealing to Speaker Rayfield, a good statesman will act in the short term for a popular cause, while the great set long-term foundations for novel ideas.

Taxes are not the issue; we accept their necessity. The concern comes from how that money is spent. Claremont Institute’s in-depth analysis found that the average Northwestern Oregonian sends $690 annually to subsidize Eastern and Southern Oregon programs that were imposed and unwanted.

A 2022 SurveyUSA poll found only 3% of Northwestern Oregonians think these counties in rural Oregon are worth that cost, and that 68% said we should discuss Greater Idaho.

Twelve counties have voted in favor of consideration; Idaho’s House of Representatives passed a bill inviting Oregon to begin talks. The Oregon Legislature’s SJM2 has not been awarded a hearing to consider the advantages or disadvantages.

Oregon is known for pioneering new trends in state law. Are we open-minded enough to embrace a win-win solution of this mammoth scale?