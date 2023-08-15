Sadly, most Americans make faulty assumptions about Israel’s history, misled by decades of Israeli propaganda.

Firstly, Israel isn’t an innocent party being attacked by violent neighbors who seek to run them out. Israel’s neighbors launch rockets in reprisal for Israel’s first attacking them. (I keep hoping that some leader will be mature enough to end the vicious revenge cycle.)

Israel began by driving Palestinians out of their own country. Israel has, since its founding, been intent on forcefully removing all Palestinians from the property. No prime minister has ever intended to allow a Palestinian state. Some claim there is no such people as Palestinians.

Palestine was never a “country without a people” — over 1 million Palestinians lived there before Israelis immigrated; Israel ethnically cleansed 750,000 of them in 1947 and 1948.

Worse, Israel regularly attacks its neighbors, destroying a dam in Jordan and “suspected” and actual weapons facilities in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, etc. — all producing civilian casualties.

Ariel Sharon was convicted of aiding the massacre of 3,500 Palestinians in Lebanon’s Sabra/Shatila refugee camps; Israeli jets killed schoolgirls on a United Nations field trip in clearly marked buses (Donald E. Wagner, “Glory to God in the Lowest”); the list is endless.

Secondly, it’s not solely the “Palestinian viewpoint;” many Jews agree. Righteous Israeli/American Jews recognize the great evil done to Palestinians. Check out The International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network. They are anti-Zionist Jews, not antisemitic.

Israel’s 1948 founding myths are debunked by Israeli Jew Ilan Pappe in “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine.”

More truth from Jewish authors:

Max Blumenthal, “Life and Loathing in Greater Israel”

Miko Peled, “The General’s Son”

Phyllis Bennis, “Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict”

Jeff Halper, “Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine”

Rabbi Michael Lerner, “Healing Israel/Palestine”

Adam Keller, “The Other Israel”

Norman Finkelstein, “Image and Reality of the Israel-Palestine Conflict”

Benny Morris’ account of the Deir Yassin massacre of 100 innocents, led by Menachem Begin’s Irgun paramilitary.

Jeff Halper’s “War Against the People,” detailing Israel’s weaponry, shows the inequity of calling this a conflict when it’s the world’s fourth-largest army versus poor people armed with military rifles and Molotov cocktails. Israel is committing ethnic cleansing, genocide and outright terrorism against civilians and youth.

Casualty numbers alone show the inequity — varying by event between five and 15 times more Palestinians killed than Israelis (see B’Tselem, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International).

I believe Palestinians err in using violence instead of massive peaceful civic disobedience (a method so successful under Mubarak Awad that Israel deported him as a “most dangerous man” in 1988). Today, Palestinian violence gives Israel cover to claim their violence is merely “reprisal” when, in fact, Palestinians are avenging Israel’s cruel oppression.

Israeli journalist Gideon Levy reports that in mid-July, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that Mustafa Sub Laban, 74, a former Israel Police officer, and his wife, Nora Gheith Sub Laban, born 68 years ago in their home in Jerusalem’s Muslim Quarter, should be forced out of that home by police so Israeli settlers could claim the house. Their daughter’s rice and chicken casserole was left on the fridge’s top shelf.

They had to leave all their possessions and furniture for the settlers. Levy’s outrage is clear: “… the renowned Israeli justice system, which is corrupt, rotten and racist … the judges’ verdict is a proper apartheid response.” This cruel violence may generate a violent Palestinian response.

I abhor violence; I support peace with justice, which could be accomplished by both sides recognizing they must share the land, giving everyone citizenship and the vote. See Jonathan Kuttab, “Beyond the Two-State Solution,” for how to do this.