I am writing to express my frustration with the Benton County Talks Trash survey that was recently distributed to people interested in the proposed expansion of the Coffin Butte Landfill.

My husband and I are residents of Soap Creek Valley and are among many residents alarmed by the proposed expansion of the landfill. Initially my concerns were over the proposed closure of Coffin Butte Road, lack of sensible rerouting of traffic, fire safety, the abandonment of previous plans to expand into the quarry area, the threat to the nearby blue heron rookery, impact on nearby property values, and increase in litter along roadways.

As awareness increased among neighbors and other residents of Benton County, the gravity of the situation became increasingly revealed: air and water quality concerns, use of undertreated medical waste ash as daily “cover,” leachate contamination and transportation.

I spent two to three hours trying to digest the survey questions and many attachments that (presumably) were intended to further educate the participants about the matter. Each attachment led to more, only raising more questions. I could not answer the survey questions because they were so poorly framed.

I had hoped that the survey presented to the community would not require a college degree to wade through it, but that turned out not to be the case. My husband eventually felt comfortable answering three of the 80 questions in the survey, but I did not participate.

The hiring of a mediator (ICMresolutions) initially seemed reasonable, given the amount of information being gathered by concerned citizens and the lack of resources in the county to address all of it properly. It turns out the contract with ICM is “to conduct a process assessment, not an assessment of substantive issues.”

Further, the scope of work is “Benton County and key stakeholders seek assistance identifying and implementing a constructive path forward relating to sustainable materials management and the future of solid waste disposal in the mid-Willamette Valley, including at the Coffin Butte regional landfill.” A process to identify a plan, which will create another workgroup/process?

It is unfortunate that the process that has been used has cost the county (and therefore, us, as citizens) thousands of dollars and volunteer hours working within the constraints of the work group, and yet it feels like there is no clear consensus in sight.

I fail to see how a survey, a consensus, a mediator, workgroups and committees will provide clear direction when Republic Services submits its next conditional use permit application.

Is this process intended to assist Republic Services in tailoring its application to meet the concerns of the public? Republic Services is a very large company and can afford to hire lawyers and its own consultants to address or obscure these issues.

And, yes, I understand that the county will also benefit from whatever franchise agreement it agrees to or whatever sustainable materials management plant is developed under another process. But there are a fair number of financial red flags to be considered.

Eventually, the possibility of environmental damage and endangered health and safety may well dramatically impact the county coffers should there be decreased property values, future cleanups needed, contamination of air and water resources, or litigation related to health problems.

In closing, I believe there is a need to responsibly address the growth of the landfill as well as the significant revenue generated by the franchise agreement with Republic Services.

But I also believe we are sidestepping our greater responsibility to our community, state and generations to come by not clearly addressing the potential for environmental damage from poor waste management.