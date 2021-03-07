As I See It: 'Affordability' comes at a cost

Standards such as structure height, distance from property lines, and total lot area covered are also vulnerable. Reading "Division 46 Middle Housing-Oregon" online, in which Corvallis is considered a large city, outlines the full impacts of HB2001. Direct any questions or concerns to the Corvallis Planning Division and your City Council representative.

Corvallis parking standards based on number of bedrooms are lost. State standards based on lot area will require a maximum of four spaces per development, with fewer spaces required for smaller lots regardless of total bedrooms.

Under state standards, one may bulldoze a home, build four five-bedroom units, and provide four parking spaces instead of the current 18 spaces required. If there is available street parking in your area, be concerned.

Corvallis will consider reducing and/or removing taxes, fees and charges relative to development, and has already enacted a construction tax. Reduced funding for infrastructure and services will result in increased fees and taxes. This subsidizes development and does nothing for affordability by transferring costs to everyone else.