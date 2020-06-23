As I See It: A world of hurt in my inbox

To be clear, I think we will owe our critical front-line workers and state employees, specifically in the Employment Department, a high debt of gratitude for enduring this fiasco. This isn’t their fault. I place no blame on the people doing their job with the resources and direction given to them by their superiors. Clearly, they were not given the tools and leadership they needed to be successful.

What we have here is a failure of government, utterly devoid of accountability, and unwilling to take responsibility. I wish I could say the struggles at the Employment Department are a one-off failure for our state government, but Oregonians know better. When a clear track record of incompetence is present, it is time for Oregonians to take notice and vote accordingly.

Government at all levels has proven time and time again to be irresponsible with our tax dollars, broken, and impossible for those that need their services to maneuver or access. We see that more today quite possibly than we ever have before. Instead of focusing on the real problems within our government system, priorities have simply been wrong and misaligned, and working families from across our state are paying the price. Today, 98 days out from Executive Order 20-07 effectively putting tens of thousands of Oregonians out of work, 70,000 people are still unable to get their unemployment benefits. That is simply unacceptable.

Last month, when Employment Department staff came before lawmakers to discuss the agency’s backlog of claims, I fought to get answers as to why Oregonians weren’t receiving the benefits they were owed. I am sick and tired of our state government failing to live up to expectations, and I won’t rest until these problems are fixed. I haven’t walked away from Oregonians. I stand with them and will continue to do what I can to support them through this current crisis. I hope that someday, when we finally restore some balance to our state government, Oregonians will finally have access to a government they can count on.

Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, is the representative for Oregon House District 15.

