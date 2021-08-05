Arts center presents Arts Alive! festival in Corvallis, online

Regional and local artists will present The Arts Center’s fourth annual Arts Alive! Festival Saturday through Aug. 14.

Events, some of them free, will take place online and in the Corvallis area. The festival advocates personal engagement and collaborations between artists and community.

An Artist Discovery Tour will run the whole week. Participants can pick up a passport to discover 10 artists at local businesses, then bring the completed passport to The Arts Center to enter to win a prize worth $1,000. Tickets costing $15 include studio visits, tutorials, music and virtual live interviews on Aug. 13 and 14 with award-winning artists Halie Loren and Jud Turner.

Craft kits designed by local artists Laura Young, Jen Hernandez, Sharon Rackham King and Kimberly Long are $15. Each kit includes artist-led tutorials and is available for local pick-up. The festival will also include a “Mapping Memory” virtual exhibit curated by artist Justin Lodge.

Arts Alive! is supported by Travel Oregon, the Oregon Community Foundation, the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts, and donors. Visit www.theartscenter.net/artsalive for tickets and a complete guide to the festival.

