The Northwest Art & Air Festival, which starts Friday at Albany Municipal Airport and Timber-Linn Memorial Park, has canceled this year's fireworks show.
The show was to have taken place Saturday, Aug. 25. The festival pulled the plan on the advice of Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Chris LaBelle because of hot, dry weather.
"This summer has been extremely dry and forest fires are happening everywhere with no real relief in sight," organizers said in a statement on their website. "We are happy to follow with Albany Fire Department's recommendation to help keep the community safe! We know you understand! We appreciate Cadwell Realty Group for sponsoring the fireworks and their understanding of the cancellation."
The 19th annual festival includes art vendors, plane rides, hot air balloons and live entertainment.
Visitors will find a number of activities Friday through Sunday at both Albany Municipal Airport and Timber-Linn Memorial Park.
Balloon lift-offs will be at 6:45 each morning. Main stage entertainment includes an Aerosmith tribute band on Friday as part of Night Glow, and Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday.
Children can register at the airport starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for Young Eagles flights, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Admission to all events is free. Parking is $5.
Portions of Timber-Linn Park are currently closed and will remain closed through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to allow for event clean-up.
The balloon launch field between Blue Ox Road and the softball fields will be unavailable except by written permission of the director of Parks & Recreation. This closure includes the open field between Dogwood Avenue and Cox Creek at the north end of the park.
The dog park will be closed from noon Friday, Aug. 24, until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Signs are posted at the park to inform users of the temporary closure.
A full schedule and more information is available online at http://nwartandair.org/.