Six of the seven men arrested last month in an anti-prostitution sting operation in Corvallis were formally charged on Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.
Andrew Michael Laframboise, 32, of Aumsville; David John Paoletti, 45, of Corvallis; Dieter Joseph Welte, 39, of Eugene; John Jerry De Jong, 72, of Corvallis; Liu Xiaosong, 38, of Corvallis; and Wesley Burnett, 38, of Albany were arraigned Monday afternoon before Judge Joan Demarest on misdemeanor charges of commercial sexual solicitation.
All entered pleas of not guilty and were scheduled for follow-up court appearances.
Khalifa M. Alhammadi, 20, of Corvallis was scheduled to be arraigned on the same charge, but his arraignment was rescheduled for June 6.
The men were arrested April 24 and 25 during a sting operation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s detectives posted phony online advertisements purporting to be from a woman between the ages of 18 and 24 offering to perform sex acts in exchange for money.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 people responded to the ads. The ones who were arrested had come to a Corvallis hotel where the fictitious prostitute had made arrangements to meet prospective customers.
Ten men were arrested in a similar sting by the sheriff’s office in February 2018, including De Jong. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to six months’ probation and 40 hours of community service.